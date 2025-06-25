Class XI semester exams in Sept; HS Edu Council grants full autonomy to schools

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced that schools will independently conduct the Semester I examination for Class XI students in September this year.

In a notification issued recently, the Council clarified that institutions will be responsible for every aspect of the examination process, including setting question papers, arranging answer scripts, evaluating them and declaring the results.

Heads of institutions have been categorically instructed not to purchase or procure question papers from any external organisation or agency. Instead, schools must engage their own subject teachers in preparing the question papers.

This marks a departure from the approach followed last year, when the Council had released a detailed examination schedule. This time, only the month has been specified, giving schools the flexibility to conduct the exams according to their internal timetable.

“No routine will be given by the Council in this respect,” the notification stated. In a separate development, the Council has announced that students who passed the Higher Secondary Examination in 1997 or later—those registered from the academic year 1995–96 onwards—will now be required to apply for migration certificates online.

The process is entirely digital, and no offline applications will be accepted. Applications must be submitted through the official portal of the Council.