Class XI examination: HS Council releases timetable

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has come out with the complete timetable of examination for class XI for the 2024-25 academic year.



The Council is introducing the semester system from the 11th standard this year and has already notified changes in the syllabus and question pattern for conducting examination in the new system.

According to the Council’s notification, the first-semester examination will be held in September before the Durga Puja vacation.

It will start on September 13 and end on September 30. The detailed examination schedule mentioning subjects along with dates has been notified on the website of the Council. The examination will be of 75 minutes duration and will be held from 3 pm to 4.15 pm.

In the case of vocational subjects like Visual Arts, Music etc the examination will be held from 3 pm to 3.45 pm.

There is scope for supplementary examinations in the semester system, the schools will have to arrange such examinations as per their convenience before February next year. The second-semester examination that will be held in March 2025 will be of two hours duration and will be held from 3 to 5 pm.

For the vocational subjects, the duration will be of 90 minutes — from 3 pm to 4.15 pm.

The subject-wise detailed routine and schedule for the second semester have also been notified by the Council.

The setting of question papers and correction of answer scripts will be done by the respective schools and there will be no interference from

the Council.