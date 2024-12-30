Class XI admissions in WBCHSE affiliated schools see a rise

Kolkata: The admission in class XI in schools affiliated under the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has been slightly more than those passing the Madhyamik examination due to the migration of a number of students from schools affiliated to other boards like CBSE and ISC to the state schools.

“We always strive to make our curriculum at par with national standards. We are the first among the state boards to have introduced the semester system. I believe that students from other boards are shifting to our higher secondary schools due to our curriculum which has been upgraded in a manner to ensure they perform well in competitive examinations in Bengal and at the national level,” said Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, president of WBCHSE.

Council sources said the number of examinees who had appeared for the HS examination this year was over 9.10 lakh, out of which over 7.65 lakh passed it. The admission in class XI is slightly more than 9.10 lakh. It was observed that the number of students seeking admission in class XI is usually 10 -12 per cent less than the total examinees who pass the Madhyamik. However, this year the situation changed with class XI admissions being slightly more than those who sat for Madhyamik.

Sources said a few thousands of students pursuing their class X from other boards completed their registration for higher secondary this year from WBCHSE. Fifteen students from other boards sought admission at Jadavpur Vidyapith. “Our higher secondary system has been restructured recently to ensure students don’t face difficulty in the competitive examinations. This has aroused the curiosity of the students leading them to choose council affiliated schools. Instead of drop outs the number of students have risen,” said Partha Pratim Baidya, headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith.

According to a Council official, some of the students who had failed in the old syllabus have enrolled themselves in the semester system this year.