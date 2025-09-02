Class X boy hangs self over ‘domestic dispute’

Raiganj: A pall of grief has descended over Kamlabari village after 15-year-old Arman Reja, a Class X student at the local government high school, was found dead allegedly having hanged himself following a domestic dispute.

Noorbul Alam, a relative of the deceased, said: “Arman had insisted his mother buy him a motorbike. Citing safety concerns given the nearby state highway and his minor age, she declined. On that issue, he had an altercation with his mother. Then suddenly he entered the bedroom and hanged himself.”

Relatives stressed that there were no prior signs suggesting he would take such a step.

A police official of Raiganj Police Station informed that the body has been sent for post mortem and a case of unnatural death has been registered.