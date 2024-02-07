Class VIII student kills pupil of class I to get a holiday

Kolkata: A class VIII student was taken into custody by the police after it was found that he thrashed a class I student of a boarding school to death in Purulia to enjoy a holiday. According to sources, the victim student and the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) were the students of a boarding school at Manbazar in Purulia. The class I student of the school went missing on January 30. Later his body was found in a pond. After recovering the body it was found that the face of the class I student was thrashed using some sort of blunt object.



During the probe, police questioned several students. While probing, police came to know after the death of the class I student, a student of class VIII student had gone home. Also, it was found that the said CCL was missing since when the deceased went missing. On Monday police questioned the CCL and he reportedly confessed to the crime. Superintendent of Police (SP), Purulia, Avijit Banerjee said: “The student has confessed to the crime. He thought that a holiday would be declared if anybody from the school died. So he murdered the class I student to get a holiday. We are verifying the statement.”

The CCL was produced at the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Purulia and sent to a home.