Class VIII girl selected for under-16 nat’l women’s football team

BALURGHAT: A Class VIII girl student of South Dinajpur’s Kushmandi Block has been selected in the Under-16 National Women’s Football team.



Rubina Sarkar who studies in Class VIII of Sarala Bhupendra Nath Sarkar High School was selected for the team on Monday. Apart from Rubina, Tulika Sarkar, another student of the same school was selected in the state team.

Incidentally, Rubina got a chance at the National team trials in Goa. The 3-day trial was held from January 20 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The All India Football Federation on Monday evening broke the news stating that she has secured a place in the Under-16 National Women’s Football team after performing well in the camp.

As soon as this news spread, the entire district broke out in celebration. She is very happy having made it to the national team. “However, my aim now is to work harder and make it to the top eleven,” Rubina said.

Sarala women’s football team coach Ranjan Sarkar is in Goa. He will return to the district with Tulika soon. Goalkeeper Rubina will now prepare for the National team, practicing at the National team camp in Goa.

Ranjan Sarkar said: “It is a very proud day for the district and our school. Our school girl will take to the field wearing the Indian team jersey. We are all waiting for that day. Two girl footballers from our district got a chance in the National team.”

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna said: “This is a very proud day for the district and Bengal. Our Kushmandi Sarala High School girls have great talent. Their performance will motivate the players of the district in coming days. The district administration is ready to help them in any way.”

Three girls from Bengal have been selected in the Under-16 National Women’s Football team.