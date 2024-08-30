Class VIII girl raped, two of three accused minors

Raiganj: A class eight student on the way to school was allegedly gangraped by three miscreants. The three include two minors.



According to a police complaint lodged on Wednesday, the incident occurred three months ago. However, as she was unwell and was taken to a doctor who stated that she is three months pregnant, the matter became known and the police complaint was lodged. Police have started a case. The guardians of the victim girl informed that at around 10 am on May 3, the girl was going to school alone.

On the way, three miscreants intercepted her and took her to a lonely house and allegedly raped her. They also took her photograph and threatened to make it viral if she told others about the incident.