Class VI girl dies as speeding lorry hits her

Raiganj: An accident claimed the life of a Class VI student, Tulika Singha (12), when a speeding lorry knocked her down at Joktagaon under Islampur Police Station in North Dinajpur on Thursday morning.

The accident triggered outrage among locals, who intercepted the lorry, thrashed the driver and later handed him over to the police. The injured driver, identified as Abu Samad, was admitted to Islampur Super Specialty Hospital. Agitated residents blocked the road for several hours, protesting reckless driving by sand-laden trucks and demanding strict speed restrictions.

Locals alleged that every day, numerous sand laden trucks speed through this narrow road, posing danger to pedestrians. The blockade was lifted after police assured measures to regulate vehicle speed.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 6:30 am while Tulika, a student of Jaktagaon High School, was walking to a private tuition class. The lorry, reportedly returning after unloading sand, was moving at high speed on the narrow road when it hit the girl. She died on the spot.

Hirak Biswas, Inspector in-charge of Islampur Police Station, said: “On the basis of locals’ demand, we will initiate steps to control speeding and prevent further mishaps.”