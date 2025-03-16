‘Class V to be introduced in 1,775 more primary schools by 2026’

Kolkata: The state School Education department has begun preparations to integrate Class V into 1,775 more primary schools by the academic year 2026. This is part of the state’s phased implementation plan to align with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The process to identify schools for this phase is currently underway. In the first phase, 2,335 primary schools were integrated with Class V from the 2025 academic year. A senior department official stated that the schools selected in the first phase already had the necessary infrastructure. However, in the second phase, additional classrooms will be constructed where necessary. The selected schools will be provided with one or, if required, two new classrooms to accommodate the expansion. In addition to infrastructure, teacher availability is also being assessed. “Schools with insufficient teachers will receive staff from institutions with surplus teachers through the rationalisation process.” the official added.

The initiative to introduce Class V in primary schools began in 2019. By early 2020, nearly 17,000 schools had completed the transition. However, over 32,000 primary schools had yet to adopt the change. In response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in July 2024, the state government informed the Calcutta High Court of its five-phase plan to complete the transition by 2029.

According to the roadmap, 2,335 schools incorporated Class V in the first phase (2025), while another 1,775 will follow by 2026. In the third phase, 2,966 schools will be integrated, while the fourth and fifth phases will cover 12,000 and 13,093 schools, respectively.