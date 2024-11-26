Class IX student commits suicide in New Barrackpore, probe begins

Kolkata: A class IX student has committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a four-storied building in New Barrackpore on Monday morning.

According to sources, on Monday morning, residents of S N Banerjee road area in New Barrackpore heard something heavy fall but no one paid heed to it. After a few moments, they heard someone moaning in pain. When they came out, they saw a 14-year-old girl lying on the ground with multiple injuries. She was rushed to Barasat District Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

It was learnt that the student had a difference of opinion with her mother on Sunday night. She was reportedly rebuked as well over the issue. Later, she went to sleep. On Monday morning when her father left for work and her elder brother went to college, the school student went up to the roof and jumped off. An unnatural death case has been registered at the New Barrackpore Police Station. Police have started a probe to find out if there was any foul play involved.