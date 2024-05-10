Class IX girl from S Dinajpur selected for ISRO’s Young Scientist programme

BALURGHAT: Arpita Saha, a class 9 student from Patiram, South Dinajpur, has been selected for special training and research on spacecraft at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).



She secured her place in ISRO’s Young Scientist programme through a nationwide examination.

Arpita will undergo a comprehensive training and research programme lasting approximately 25 days at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Alongside, she will have the opportunity to delve into space research. Notably, Upasana Mandal from Patiram received a similar opportunity last year and now Arpita, from the same school and area, has been chosen. Arpita, a student at Vivekananda Girls High School in Patiram, comes from a middle-class family. Her father, Dipankar Saha, is a businessman and her mother, Barna Saha, is a homemaker. Arpita demonstrated her passion for space research by participating in ISRO’s Yuvika exam on March 1 this year, which she took online. Following the exam results, ISRO extended an invitation to her. On Thursday, accompanied by her father, Arpita embarked on her journey to Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Fascinated by space research since childhood, Arpita closely followed the launch of Chandrayaan-3. She and her family are thrilled about the opportunity for her to train directly at ISRO.

“It is my dream and longstanding interest in space and spacecraft. My school senior Upasana got the chance after clearing the same exam last year which inspired me a lot. I never imagined I would also be selected,” Arpita said.

Arpita is eager to delve into the intricacies of Chandrayaan-3’s launch and hopes to pursue this field further given the chance.

Labani Sarkar, Acting Headmistress of Patiram Vivekananda Girls’ High School, said: “Arpita is a brilliant student with a calm and quiet demeanor. Last year, another student from our school had a similar opportunity, bringing pride to the entire school. We are proud of both Upasana and Arpita.”