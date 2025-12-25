Class IV student injured in explosion

Kolkata: A class IV student sustained critical injuries in an explosion at an under-construction building in Basanti of South 24-Parganas on Wednesday night.

According to sources, on Wednesday night, an explosion was heard inside an under-construction house at the Kharimachan area of Amjhora Panchayat in Basanti. When residents went to the explosion site, they saw a minor boy who is a resident in the vicinity lying injured. He had sustained injuries on his face, eyes and hands. Immediately, he was rushed to a local hospital, from where the minor was shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he was admitted. The house where the explosion took place is reportedly owned by a man identified as Anar Sheikh.

It was learnt that the dispute over a land was persisted for a long period between the minor and the accused person’s family. To solve the issue, a meeting was scheduled on Thursday between the two families in the presence of several local people. But before that, the incident took place. It is alleged that Sheikh had stored several bombs which exploded. Police have registered a case and started a probe. Sheikh, since the explosion is absconding.