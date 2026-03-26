Class II kid killed in Dhupguri road accident

Jalpaiguri: A six-year-old girl was killed in a road accident while on her way to school in Dhupguri on Wednesday, triggering protests and a temporary blockade of a national highway.

The incident occurred in the Moynatali area of the Dhupguri block when Misti Ghatak, a Class II student of Anandamarg School, was travelling with her father on a bicycle. According to reports, a vehicle allegedly struck them from behind, throwing both onto the road and fled away.

Locals rushed the injured father-daughter duo to Dhupguri Rural Hospital, where doctors declared Misti dead on arrival. Her father, Nikhil Ghatak, sustained critical injuries and was later shifted to Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital for advanced treatment.

Police from the Dhupguri Police Station reached the spot soon after being informed. The incident sparked outrage among residents, who staged a road blockade, disrupting traffic on the national highway for nearly four hours starting from 10 Am. Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides as the protest intensified.

The situation was brought under control after senior police officials, including the IC of Dhupguri Police Station, intervened and assured appropriate action.

The blockade was eventually lifted following discussions with the agitating locals.