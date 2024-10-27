Class 8 girl disappears under mysterious circumstances

Malda: The mysterious disappearance of a 15-year-old class eight student, Roshni Khatun, has raised alarm in Khokra village under the Harishchandrapur Police Station prompting her family to allege that she has been abducted. Roshni was last seen at her home on Sunday evening, October 20, when her parents attended a cultural event in nearby Bagmara. While her parents were away, Roshni was at home with her grandmother. Upon their return, the family found that Roshni was missing. Since then, the family has launched extensive searches, visiting relatives and nearby areas, but to no avail.

The police have been informed and have initiated an investigation into the case. Authorities are actively searching for leads and have requested anyone with information to come forward.

The family fears for Roshni’s safety and believes she may have been abducted as there have been no sightings or clues regarding her whereabouts.

Roshni is described as a bright student at Bhingol High School and her sudden disappearance has left her family and friends in shock.

The police are urging anyone with information to contact them immediately.