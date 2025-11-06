Class 5 girl dies by suicide after theft allegations

Kolkata: A tragic incident unfolded in the Gurugram area of the Bhagabanpur Police Station in East Midnapore when a Class 5 girl, identified as Sangita Bera, took her own life following accusations of stealing an anklet. Sangita’s father, Uttam Bera, runs a small eatery, and her mother, Mita Bera, makes wigs at home to support their three young children.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sangita had gone to play at a neighbouring house with a toddler. The child’s anklet went missing. The toddler’s family accused Sangita of taking it, which led to a scolding and even a few slaps from her mother.

Feeling humiliated by the accusation in front of neighbours, the girl returned home and later that night consumed a chemical used for hair-dye from the house. She was rushed to Tamluk Medical College in a critical condition, but succumbed to her injuries overnight.