Class 10 student sculpts idol of Goddess Saraswati

Jalpaiguri: Sonulla High School in Jalpaiguri is set to celebrate Saraswati Puja this Wednesday with a unique twist — the idol for the Puja has been crafted by none other than Raunak Jamadar, a talented class 10 student of the school.

Anirban Sen, the head teacher of Sonulla High School, stated: “Despite not being a professional artist, Raunak, a class 10 student has crafted a captivating idol of Goddess Saraswati. We have decided to honour his artistic talent by featuring his creation in our school Puja on Wednesday. This is an encouragement for Raunak and we hope it inspires him to achieve greater heights in the future.” Hailing from Jalpaiguri’s Patkata Colony, Raunak has been molding clay idols since his childhood. He meticulously shapes every aspect of the idol, from the face to the hands and fingers, showcasing his innate artistic skills. While he personally sculpts the idol, the decorative elements are sourced from external suppliers. Raunak’s father, Rakesh Jamadar, a contractual staff at Jalpaiguri Polytechnic College, shared: “Raunak started experimenting with clay idols after observing them during his tuition sessions. His passion for this art form grew and the entire family supported him in nurturing his talent.”

Ecstatic about his idol being chosen for the school’s worship, Raunak stated: “I have always loved crafting clay idols. My journey began with creating a Durga idol as a child, and over time, I expanded to other idols and models. Last year, the Chhat idol I crafted was worshipped during Chhat Puja. In the future, I aspire to pursue art and craft in my studies.”