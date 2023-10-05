Class 10 student kills self

Kolkata: A class X student of a renowned school in South Kolkata died on Wednesday evening due to an overdose of medicine.



According to sources, the deceased was a meritorious student but he was reportedly under pressure from his studies, particularly about the selection test for qualifying to class XI.

On Monday the student reportedly consumed an overdose of a medicine that is being used to control the blood pressure. After the student fell sick, he was rushed to a private hospital in the Ganguly Bagan area. His parents reportedly told the cops that their son had attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of medicine.

After preliminary treatment, the student’s mother reportedly asked the treating doctor not to admit her son. As requested, the student was discharged after the treatment. Again on Tuesday, he fell sick and was rushed to the same hospital where he was admitted. On Wednesday around 7:35 pm the student died at the hospital. After his death, the student’s parents alleged negligence on the part of the hospital.

However, no complaint was lodged from the student’s family till Thursday evening. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a

probe. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.