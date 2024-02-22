Clashes take place between TMC and BJP in Cooch Behar

Multiple incidents of clashes between the TMC and BJP were reported from Cooch Behar on Thursday. While there were allegations of throwing crude bombs at Dinhata Trinamool booth president’s house, there were reports of an attack on TMC vice-president in Mathabhanga, leading to heightened tension. In a clash between TMC and BJP factions in the Bairagi Hat area of Mathabhanga-I Block on Thursday, Paresh Chandra Barman, TMC vice-president of the Bairagi Hat Region sustained injuries. Local residents rescued him and transported him to Mathabhanga Sub-Division Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Paresh Chandra Barman, recounted: “I was attacked by BJP miscreants this morning while on my way to the house of a Panchayat member. They took away the money I had and my ring is missing.”

BJP district committee member Dinesh Chandra Barman countered the allegations, claiming that they were conducting a booth meeting and TMC supporters attacked them during their campaign.

In a separate incident, the BJP is accused of throwing crude bombs at the house of the Trinamool booth president in Dinhata, along with leaving behind a bomb. On Thursday, TMC leaders reported that BJP miscreants not only threw a bomb but also left a crude bomb at the residence of TMC booth president Shibu Debnath in Dinhata. Cops from the Dinhata Police Station promptly reached the scene, conducted an investigation and safely recovered the bomb. Udayan Guha, North Bengal Development minister, stated: “As the elections are approaching, the BJP is trying to create such disturbances. Another proof of this is the bombing of the Trinamool’s booth president’s house.”

Cooch Behar district BJP secretary Ajay Roy refuted the allegations, asserting that none from the BJP was involved in the incidents.