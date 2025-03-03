Clashes in Cooch Behar: Two DSO members detained, later released

Cooch Behar: A scuffle between members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) and the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (DSO) led to tension in front of Jenkins School in Cooch Behar town on Monday morning.

Upon receiving information, police from Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control. Two DSO members were detained but later released, according to police sources. The clash occurred in the backdrop of a student strike called by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India DSO to protest the recent incident at Jadavpur University. However, the Trinamool Congress strongly opposed the bandh, citing its disruption of the ongoing Higher Secondary examinations. TMCP state secretary Sayandip Goswami stated: “Today is the Higher Secondary examination. Members of All India DSO were obstructing students in front of Jenkins School. We opposed this and the police removed them from the spot.”

All India DSO’s Cooch Behar district secretary Asif Ali refuted the allegations, stating: “Our call for a bandh was directed at colleges and universities, not schools. We were only there to wish students good luck for their exams, but we were assaulted by TMCP members.”