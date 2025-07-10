Clashes erupt during Left-backed strike

Kolkata: SFI and DYFI activists on Monday allegedly intervened and forcibly took away a group of youths who had been detained by the police for disrupting law and order and obstructing traffic in the College Street area during a strike called by Left-affiliated trade unions and several other organisations.

On Wednesday morning, a procession led by SFI’s all-India general secretary Srijan Bhattacharya set out from Jadavpur. Strike supporters allegedly burned tyres on the road, causing significant traffic disruption. When the police attempted to intervene, a confrontation ensued between officers and SFI activists. During the scuffle, Bhattacharya became directly involved in the clash. To bring the situation under control, police arrested several SFI members, including Bhattacharya.

Shortly after the police action in Ganguly Bagan, SFI and DYFI activists launched a fresh protest at the College Street crossing, demanding the immediate release of those arrested earlier.

As the protesters attempted to burn tyres and disrupt traffic, police intervened to prevent further chaos. In response, several SFI and DYFI activists were detained and placed inside a prison van. However, tensions escalated when fellow activists allegedly clashed with the police, forced open the prison van gate, and freed the detained individuals.

During the scuffle, a protester allegedly slapped a police officer. In a separate incident, protesters reportedly locked the main gate of Calcutta University in an attempt to enforce the strike. CPI(M) supporters put up blockades in many places, including Lake Town, New Town, Dum Dum, Domjur, Uluberia, Purbasthali, Panskura and Haldia.

However, police acted promptly and ensured the normal movement of traffic.