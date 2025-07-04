Clash over marital dispute claims one life, 6 injured

Cooch Behar: A clash between two families over a long-standing marital dispute led to the death of a 60-year-old man and left six others injured on Thursday morning in the Duai Shuai Batanertari area of Mathabhanga-I Block.

The deceased has been identified as Debeshwar Barman. The incident has triggered tension in the area. Police from Mathabhanga station reached the spot soon after being informed and arrested six individuals from both sides. An investigation has been initiated. According to police and local sources, Tapas Barman of Batanertari had been facing ongoing issues with his wife, who is from the Sakatirhat area. On Thursday morning, a family member from Tapas’s in-laws reportedly arrived to take his wife back.

A verbal altercation between the two families soon escalated into a violent clash involving sticks and clubs.

Tapas’s father, Debeshwar Barman, died on the spot after being hit. Six others were injured and admitted to Mathabhanga Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Tapan Barman, Tapas’s brother, alleged: “A few days ago, my brother’s wife left for her paternal home against his wishes.

When she returned on Wednesday, they had a brief argument which was resolved. But this morning, her relatives came armed with sticks and attacked us while we were away at work.

They beat our father mercilessly. When we rushed back, neighbors also intervened and the situation turned violent. My father died from the assault.”

On the other hand, the woman’s brother, Alok Chandra Barman, said: “We had gone to drop our sister at her husband’s house when we were attacked. We don’t know how the elderly man died.”

Police have detained six people and are continuing their investigation.