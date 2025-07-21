Clash over land: 7 injured in Itahar

Raiganj: In a violent clash triggered by a land dispute on Saturday afternoon in Kamalpur under Itahar police station, seven individuals including two pregnant women sustained injuries. Among the injured, three victims have been admitted to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, while the remaining four are receiving treatment at the Itahar Rural Hospital.

According to witnesses, the conflict erupted when Khalek Ali allegedly attempted to seize a narrow one-foot-wide pathway utilized by Kashim Ali’s family to access their residence. Kashim Ali’s relatives contested the move, leading to a heated confrontation that swiftly escalated into a physical altercation involving stones and sharp weapons. Minarul Ali, a relative of Kashim Ali, said: “Khalek Ali and his family members tried to block the road, which is our only access. When we protested, they attacked us with stones and lethal weapons. Three members of our family, including pregnant women, were injured.”

In response Khalek Ali defended the action asserting the land’s rightful ownership and said: ”This plot belongs to us and we wanted to reclaim it. Suddenly Kashim Ali’s family members attacked us injuring four of our members, including pregnant women. We demand that the police arrest the culprits soon.”

Sukumar Ghosh, Inspector in-charge of Itahar Police Station, said: “Police arrived at the spot immediately after being informed about the incident. We have launched an investigation into the incident.”