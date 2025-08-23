Clash over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ leaves TMC supporter injured: Police

MALDA: Tension gripped Rathbari area under Mothabari Police Station in Malda district after a violent clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on Thursday evening. A woman, identified as Sushama Mondal Roy, sustained serious injuries in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital. Her husband, Bapi Roy, was also injured in the assault.

Santana Roy, mother-in-law of the wounded, stated: “The incident broke out when a group of BJP supporters allegedly teased my daughter in law, asking her to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. When they refused, an argument escalated into violence. Sushama was attacked with a sharp sickle, suffering multiple injuries on her chest and left arm.”

“My wife was targeted only because we are associated with Trinamool. They tried to chop off her hand with a sickle. Two BJP workers, led by local leader Shyamal Karmakar, came with weapons and attacked us mercilessly,” alleged Bapi Roy, brother-in-law of TMC Gram Panchayat member Mala Roy.

Firoze Shaikh, TMC block president, condemned the attack, terming it “a political conspiracy.” Sheikh said: “The BJP is spreading terror in rural areas before elections. Forcing people to chant religious slogans and then attacking them when they refuse is shameful. Our workers will not bow down to such threats.”

However, BJP leaders dismissed the charges. Ajay Ganguly, South Malda district BJP president, claimed: “This is nothing but a local family feud. TMC is trying to give it a political colour. We have no role in the incident.”

Police from Mothabari station have launched an investigation. Four persons have been detained so far, but the main accused remains absconding.