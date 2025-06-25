Clash over INTUC office: Dispute between factions turns violent

Malda: A violent clash broke out between two factions of the Congress-affiliated trade union INTUC in Malda’s Rathbari area over control of a long-disputed office. The confrontation involved supporters of Lakshmi Guha, widow of slain former INTUC leader Bishwanath Guha and the current district president Sanjib Saha, leaving several injured.

Police intervened swiftly and brought the situation under control. The office, named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had long been operated by Bishwanath Guha until his murder 18 years ago. Since then, Lakshmi Guha has been overseeing district INTUC operations and claims rightful ownership. “I am still the district president. This office is not party property—it belonged to my husband,” Lakshmi Guha asserted, alleging she was assaulted during the scuffle.

However, newly-appointed president Sanjib Saha, backed by INTUC’s state leadership, countered: “When we tried to enter the office, we were attacked with sticks and rods.

Several of our workers were injured. This is a party office and she is illegally occupying it.” Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury sided with Saha, saying: “As per the party’s decision, Sanjib Saha is now the president and he should take charge of the office.”