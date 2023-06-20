Clash leaves four injured in Malda district

MALDA: Four people were injured in a clash between workers and supporters of an Independent candidate and TMC candidates at Sattari in Binodpur Gram Panchayat, under the English Bazar police station, on Monday night. The injured are undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH). Police pickets have also been set up.



On Monday night TMC candidates and Independent candidates were campaigning separately for the Panchayat elections, which led to a conflict between the two sides. In the incident, Hatim Tai Mina, Naujahan Mina and Kasrul Moumin from the Independent candidates’ camp were injured, while Azharuddin Moumin, a TMC activist, also sustained injuries. A large police contingent from the English Bazar PS arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.

Mokbel Mina, Independent candidate, said: “Tickets are given to corrupt leaders by TMC. Last night, while we were campaigning, miscreants from the ruling party attacked us. Several of us sustained injuries. We have lodged a complaint with the police.”

However, the ruling party claims that all these allegations are baseless. Subhamay Basu, District TMC vice-president, said: “They were campaigning by blocking the road. Our workers were passing through when they were provoked and attacked by the opposition party workers.”

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Malda, stated: “Four individuals have been detained in connection with the incident. A specific case has been initiated based on a complaint filed with the police.”