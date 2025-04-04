Clash leaves at least 10 injured

Cooch Behar: A clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers in front of the BJP party office in Cooch Behar town created a tense atmosphere on Thursday. At least ten people from both sides were reportedly injured in the incident. Police resorted to a lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

According to sources, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) held a protest march against the Central government. Simultaneously, BJP Yuva Morcha organised a road blockade protesting the termination of 26,000 school teachers in Bengal.

As BJP Yuva Morcha members began moving from their party office towards the protest site, several vehicles carrying TMCP supporters happened to be on the same road. Allegedly, BJP workers suddenly attacked the TMCP supporters, leading to a violent scuffle between the two groups and creating widespread unrest in the area. TMCP State Secretary Sayandeep Goswami stated: “We were returning after a peaceful rally when BJP miscreants attacked our members with weapons. Four of our members were injured.

Trinamool cannot be intimidated.” Additional Superintendent of Police, Cooch Behar District, Krishna Gopal Meena, said: “The situation is currently under control. An investigation is underway.”