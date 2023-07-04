Clash erupts between timber smugglers & forest workers, one dead

Jalpaiguri: An alleged exchange of fire took place between forest guards and timber smugglers resulting in the death of a person. Another person was injured.



The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rava, aged 45. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the SMG II compartment of the Goerkata Moraghat range in Jalpaiguri.

The family of the deceased and local residents have pointed fingers at the forest workers accusing them of opening fire. However, the forest department claims that trees were being felled in the forest and were being transported by bicycle. They stated that when they tried to stop the smugglers, the smugglers attacked them.

A group of 7 to 8 people, including Jitendra Rava had entered the SMG II compartment of the Moraghat range in the forest this morning.

Allegedly, while the group was felling trees, they encountered the forest workers. The department claims that the forest workers fired into the air to protect themselves.

After the death of Jitendra Rava forest villagers began protesting with the bodies of the deceased and demanded that the person responsible for the incident be identified and punished. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Wangden Bhutia and other police officials arrived at the scene after receiving the information. The district forest officer and police officials held a meeting with the area’s residents and the family members of the deceased to address the situation.

On the other hand, Jitendra Rava’s body has been sent to Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital for postmortem examination.

After the meeting, Jalpaiguri Divisional Forest Officer Bikash Bijay announced: “A departmental investigation will be conducted regarding this incident. If there is evidence of any employee’s involvement in the incident, appropriate legal action will be taken.”