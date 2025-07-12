Clash during bandh: Two held, including ZP leader’s grandson

Alipurduar: Violence erupted at Patkapara Tea Garden in Alipurduar during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of two individuals, including Ranjit Roy alias Ratan, a retired BSF jawan, and Ghanshyam Rava, grandson of Alipurduar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Karmadhyaksha

Lakhhikanta Rava.

Ranjit Roy was arrested for allegedly opening fire during a clash between two groups. Following the incident, both parties filed complaints at the Alipurduar Police Station. Based on the complaints, police registered cases under IPC Sections 115, 117, 109 and 34(1), (3), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

The accused were produced before the Alipurduar District Court on Friday, where police sought a 14-day remand. The court granted 10 days of police custody to facilitate recovery of the illegal firearm allegedly used in the incident.

Lakhhikanta Rava claimed his family was unfairly targeted. “On Wednesday, we were trying to maintain normal operations at the tea garden despite the bandh.

Suddenly, Ranjit Roy and his associates attacked us, assaulted my two grandsons without provocation, and fired two shots with intent to kill. Yet, one of my grandsons was arrested—this is injustice,” he said. Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi assured that the investigation remains impartial.

“We have conducted a fair probe, arrested both individuals involved and secured police remand. Our priority is to recover the illegal weapon used in the shooting,” he said.