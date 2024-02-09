Clash breaks out between TMC & ISF post Arabul’s arrest

Kolkata: A clash broke out between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Indian Secular Front (ISF) workers, on Friday, over putting up flags at Kochpukur area in Bhangar following the arrest of TMC leader Arabul Islam



on Thursday.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the violent mob. Sources said that on Friday, TMC workers were putting up party flags in Kochpukur area when they were obstructed by ISF workers who in turn alleged that the former tore their party flags.

An altercation broke out which subsequently turned into a clash. However, TMC workers denied the allegations against them and alleged that ISF workers deliberately attacked them. Cops from Uttar Kashipur Police Station reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Police patrolling has been increased in the area to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Arabul, who was arrested for allegedly spreading violence during Panchayat elections and murder of an ISF worker, was produced at the Baruipur Court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody for 12 days. During 2023, an ISF worker was reportedly murdered in the Bijoyganj area and a case was registered against Arabul on charges of murder.