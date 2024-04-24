Clash between TMC & BJP leaves 8 injured

Cooch Behar: A clash between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP supporters in Sitalkuchi left a total of eight people injured on Monday night. The incident occurred in the West Gosairhat area of Sitalkuchi block. Manoj Roy, secretary of Mandal No. 5 of BJP, claimed he was returning home from the market when a group of Trinamool supporters attacked him with sharp weapons. His brother, Gautam Barman and mother, Ratna Barman, were also allegedly beaten when they attempted to intervene. Residents rescued them and brought them to Mathabhanga Sub-District Hospital.



Dulubala Barman, among those accused, stated: “The construction of the house was underway and the house fence was placed in front of the house. Manoj, allegedly in a drunken state, broke the fence. When we protested, he brought a group and assaulted five members of my family, including my pregnant daughter-in-law.”

Tapan Guha, president of the Trinamool in Sitalkuchi Block, asserted: “The incident occurred when the BJP leader, allegedly intoxicated, broke the fence of a local resident, sparking a confrontation. Attempts to politicise the incident are unfounded. the truth will come to light. BJP is attempting to assert its influence by politicising every incident.” Complaints have been filed at the police station by both sides.