Clash between students & locals breaks out in Kalyani

: A clash broke out between some residents of the area and a group of students at Kalyani in Nadia district on Wednesday.

According to sources, local residents alleged that the students of a private engineering college at North Bhabanipur in Kalyani often make lewd comments at women and also use slang language at the local residents from inside their hostel.

Despite the resident’s protest, the students continued with their unruly behaviour.

The situation on Wednesday morning turned violent after a few students allegedly used foul language at the local residents. Allegedly when the residents protested, the students started pelting stones and brickbats at them.

On the other hand, the students reportedly claimed that the local residents attacked them without any provocation. Within moments the area turned into a battlefield.

Though police had arrived at the spot to control the situation, the cops were outnumbered.

Later a large contingent of police force along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed.

Police have detained a few people who were involved in the attack and said to be outsiders. A probe has been initiated.