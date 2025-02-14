Clash between BSF & B’deshi intruders sparks tension along border

Cooch Behar: A clash between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladeshi intruders has once again sparked tension along the India-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district. Several BSF personnel sustained injuries during the confrontation, which occurred on Friday in the Narayanganj border area of Dinhata subdivision.

According to BSF sources, troops stationed at the Narayanganj border spotted a group of Bangladeshi nationals attempting to cross into Indian territory. When the soldiers intervened to prevent the intrusion, the intruders allegedly launched an attack, pelting stones at the BSF personnel, resulting in injuries.

Following the incident, additional BSF reinforcements, including senior officers, were deployed to the area. The situation led to heightened security, with BSF jawans maintaining a strong presence on one side of the border while Bangladesh Border Guards and local residents gathered on the other side. As of now, BSF officials have not issued any official statement regarding the incident. However, the clash has reignited tensions in the border region. Similar confrontations between smugglers and BSF personnel have occurred in the past, raising concerns over security along this stretch of the international boundary.