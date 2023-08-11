Clarify stand with BJP ahead of 2024 LS polls: TMC to Cong

Kolkata: In the wake of the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Lok Sabha, Trinamool Congress feels that the BJP is faking an enmity with Congress but in reality there’s a tacit understanding between the two.



Lok Sabha on Thursday suspended Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, for unruly conduct and repeatedly causing disturbances.

His case was sent to the privileges committee. Adhir will remain suspended till the committee takes a decision. This effectively means that there is no timeline for his reinstatement.

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his speech, replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to send the matter of deliberate misbehaviour by Adhir to Committee on Privileges and suspended him till the Committee takes a decision.

Commenting on the

development, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Friday told the media that it is just hogwash.

According to him, the BJP is feigning an enmity with Congress but in reality there is a tacit understanding between the two parties.

“The one hitting and the one receiving the blows, both know that it won’t hurt,” he remarked. Ghosh is learnt to have said that it is TMC which the BJP is wary about since “we pose a real threat to the saffron brigade and are preparing to fight tooth and nail to dislodge the Modi government from the Centre”.

Commenting on Modi’s statement in the Lok Sabha that Adhir Ranjan is being cornered by the Congress, he remarked that it was an attempt by the BJP to keep Adhir afloat in the media, showcasing him as the main face of the Opposition party alliance ‘INDIA’. Kunal said no single face would matter in this race since it is a united force that will pose a challenge to the BJP. However, he feels that the Congress must clear its

stance since it cannot go on maintaining its partnership with the Left and the BJP in Bengal and pretend to fight them elsewhere.