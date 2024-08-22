‘Clarify stand on peace talks with KLO chief’

Cooch Behar: The All Kamtapur Student Union (AKSU-I) has urged the Central government to clarify its position regarding Kamtapur Liberation Organization (KLO) chief Jibon Singha. On Wednesday, AKSU (I) members protested outside the Cooch Behar District Magistrate’s office and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the District Magistrate, demanding transparency on the issue.



AKSU (I) accused the Central government of misleading the Kamtapur people by not disclosing its stance on Jibon Singha, who has been engaged in peace talks with the government. The KLO, a militant group advocating for a separate Kamtapur state, has been in discussions with the Union government, but the government has not come clear on their stand on this issue.

Purnima Rabi Das, a representative of AKSU (I), stated: “The Central government invited KLO Chief Jibon Singha, who has been fighting for a separate Kamtapur state for 30 to 35 years, for peace talks. Despite 19 months passing, there’s no clarity on the progress. The Central government is playing with our demands and sentiments; depriving us of education, jobs and healthcare.” The memorandum demands a clear cut statement from the government regarding the peace talks. AKSU (I) warned that they would intensify their protests if they don’t receive a satisfactory response soon.