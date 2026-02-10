CJI: Nothing unconstitutional in Mamata’s SC appearance on Bengal SIR; ‘don’t politicise it...’

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Monday reportedly observed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally appearing before the apex court over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls reflected her faith in the Constitution and was not constitutionally improper.



The observation was made by Chief Justice Surya Kant while hearing an application filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, which challenged the Chief Minister’s decision to personally pursue the SIR-related petition and be present during the hearing.

The organisation reportedly argued that the issue was not personal in nature and involved the constitutional authority of the Election Commission and the State government. It was contended that the Chief Minister could not raise the plea in her individual capacity and that her personal appearance was constitutionally improper.

Rejecting the submission, the Chief Justice said there was “nothing abnormal” in a Chief Minister moving the Supreme Court and stated that it reflected faith in the Constitution. He also said the issue should not be politicised.

The remarks were made during the hearing of petitions related to the SIR exercise in West Bengal on Monday. On the earlier date of the hearing, Mamata Banerjee was present in court and addressed the Bench as a petitioner.

She had raised concerns over the timeframe fixed for completing the exercise, questioned the attempt to finish it within three months, stated that West Bengal was being targeted, and referred to deaths reported in the State during the SIR process.