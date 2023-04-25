Civil servants honoured

KOLKATA: Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO), Kolkata Chapter organised a ‘National Civil Services Day’ on its part to acknowledge and merit the services of IAS,



IPS, IRS and other civil servants. Civil service officers were honoured for their outstanding service towards nation building.

Barun Ray, an IAS officer, said: “Thank you all with best regards Sukhraj Nahar, Vinod Dugad, Vinod Vaid, Anand, Bhavin Kamdar, Rohit Surana, Dharmendra Jain and JITO family members. My greetings to all ladies and gentlemen. It is a matter of great pleasure that Jain International Trade Organisation is spending a lot of time and effort to train the boys and girls of its community. I congratulate the organization for taking these steps.”

Rajesh Kumar, an IPS officer, said: “First of all, on behalf of all the civil servants, I would like to thank all of you that you have taken a new step, a new first, that this programme is being organised.”

Sukhraj Nahar, president Jeeto Apex, said: “Our vision is to achieve economic prosperity, take care of the underprivileged and help humanity live in a violence-free, poverty-free and disease-free world. Vinod Dugar, Chairman, JATF said: “Our mission is to create a world-class body of influential and powerful industrialists, entrepreneurs, businessmen and professionals who would come together for noble causes of economic empowerment, knowledge and service.”

Bhaven Kamdar, president, JITO Kolkata Chapter, heartily congratulated all the civil servants who had dedicated their lives to the service of the nation and its people.

Rohit Surana, Chief Secretary, Jeeto Kolkata Chapter, reminded the civil servants of their responsibilities to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and accountability.

The programme was concluded with a vote of thanks by the coordinator Dharmendra Jain.