‘Civil engineering work of Metro stations 90% complete’

Kolkata: Civil engineering work of Metro stations on the stretch from IT Centre to City Centre-II under Kavi Subhash to Jai Hind (Airport) corridor of Orange Line is 90 per cent complete, Metro authorities stated.

Electrical and signal and telecommunications works at these stations are in progress. On this stretch, there will be ten stations which were built by blending art and culture of the area with modern technology.

Once commissioned, these stations are going to cater to thousands of passengers, tourists and office goers in the coming days, Metro stated. It will help to decongest traffic on the busiest roads of Kolkata and make commuting from New Town-Rajarhat to other parts of Kolkata convenient.

New Town-Rajarhat, a state-of-the-art township built for business and residential purposes is going to become one of the nerve centres of economic activities of Eastern India.

Keeping that in mind, the Government of India is planning to extend Metro services in this township.

After much dilly-dallying, significant progress has been made in recent times in this Metro project, which is popularly known as Orange Line. Out of the total kilometres covered by the project, 5.40 kilometres from Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby More) is operational. Another 4.39 kilometre of the stretch from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay to Beleghata received CCRS authorisation for commissioning.

Commercial services on this extended stretch will start very soon, Metro officials said. Rest of the work of this Corridor, which is 28.90 kms long, is going on smoothly.