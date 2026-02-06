Civic volunteers’ pay hike, compensation: State allocates Rs 150 cr

Kolkata: The state government has increased the monthly remuneration of the Civic volunteers by Rs 1000 and the one-time compensation for their family in case of any death case before the age of 60 years.



According to the Interim Budget placed on Thursday, the state government has allocated Rs 150 crore for the hike in remuneration and one-time compensation for the financial year 2026-27.

Apart from increasing the monthly remuneration of civic volunteers by Rs 1000, the amount of one-time compensation to the nearest family of the civic volunteers, in case of death before the age of 60 years. Earlier, family members of the civic volunteers used to get Rs three lakh in case of death before the age of 60 years. From the next financial year, the amount has been increased to Rs five lakh.

In the current financial year, the state government had taken several measures to modernise the police administration for the sake of rendering service to the people.

To strengthen the police administration, state government has already given approval for the creation of 25 posts of senior officers in the rank of Joint Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Inspectors.

Also, about Rs 28.14 crore was earlier released by the state government for the procurement of various vehicles and weapons. Procurement and installation of CCTV cameras, software-defined radios and tear gas guns have already been completed and handed over to police personnel. Procurement of 478 Trichy Assault Rifles (TAR) and 1,91,633 cartridges is in the pipeline.

Apart from these, two Special Task Force (STF) police stations were sanctioned at Nabadiganta Bhawan (HQ) and Ambika Nagar, Siliguri. Also, three new police outposts have been created at Digha Jagannath Mandir, Barasat Medical College and Rampurhat Medical College.