Kolkata: Elaborating on the nature of work assigned, according to a new notification, civic volunteers cannot be entrusted with any law enforcement duties.



“A civic volunteer can not be entrusted with any law enforcement duties,” read the circular issued by West Bengal Police on March 24. Furthermore, the notification stated five specific situations wherein civic volunteers can be deployed.

The circular came in reference to Justice Rajasekhar Mantha’s order on March 21 in connection with the Kanchan Sharma Vs Union of India case.

Justice Mantha had ordered the I.G. of West Bengal to propose guidelines to all SPs and Commissioners in the state.

“The I. G. of West Bengal shall submit his views on the matter and file a suitable report on this issue on the adjourned date. Appropriate guidelines may also be proposed by the IG to all SPs and Commissioners in the State,” Justice Mantha had directed.

According to the circular, the civic volunteer will assist police in respective units for traffic management. They will assist police in major festivals and regarding unauthorised parking of vehicles. They will also assist the police in ensuring public safety. Moreover, they can carry out duties related to public assistance, to be assigned by unit heads.

The letter was passed by the Inspector General of Police (Welfare) on March 24. Justice Mantha during the case hearing had stated: “A civic volunteer cannot be entrusted with any law enforcement duties and the Sarsuna Police shall bear the same in mind in future.” The case will be heard on March 29.