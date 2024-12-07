Civic volunteer run over by truck

Alipurduar: Bishwajit Goswami (35), a traffic civic volunteer, was run over by a truck on National Highway 31 C in the Salsalabari area under Samuktala Police Station on Friday morning.

Goswami, a resident of Majher Dabri, was on duty controlling traffic when a 16-wheeler trailer, travelling from Assam to Siliguri and registered in Haryana, struck him from behind. Eyewitnesses and local residents immediately rushed him to Alipurduar District Hospital in critical condition. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

Samuktala police arrested the driver and assistant of the lorry and seized the vehicle. The accident caused a brief traffic disruption in the area. Senior police officials and the victim’s family reached the hospital soon after the incident. District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi expressed condolences, stating: “This is a very unfortunate incident. We stand with the family of the deceased civic volunteer.”