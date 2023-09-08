Civic volunteer, WBNVF personnel killed after police van rams container carrier

Kolkata: A civic volunteer and a West Bengal National Volunteer Force (WBNVF) personnel were killed while two police officers, a Constable and another WBNVF personnel suffered critical injuries after a police patrolling van rammed a container carrier on National Highway (NH)-16 early on Thursday morning.



Though the container carrier was seized, the driver managed to flee.

According to sources, on Wednesday night six police personnel, including a Sub Inspector (SI), an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), a Constable, two WBNVF personnel and a civic volunteer were on patrolling duty on the NH-16.

Around 4:30 am on Thursday, when their patrolling van was moving towards Narayangarh Police Station, it rammed a container carrier at Ukunmari area. One of the ABNVF personnel identified as Dipak Kumar Patra and civic volunteer Bimanchandra Karan died on the spot.

The SI identified as Debiprasad Mondal and the ASI Rajesh Parui along with Constable Niranjan Gosai and WBNVF personnel Amulya Raut suffered critical injuries.

The injured police personnel have been admitted at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. When the accident took place it was raining heavily. Due to the rain, the visibility was quite low and it is suspected that low visibility was the cause of the accident.