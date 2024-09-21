Civic volunteer surrenders, taken into police custody

Jalpaiguri: Mithu Adhikari, a civic volunteer associated with Maynaguri Police Station, surrendered to the court on Friday following a complaint lodged against him for allegedly engaging in sexual relations with a housewife under the promise of marriage. The complaint was filed at Maynaguri Police Station by the housewife, but Adhikari had been evading authorities since the allegations emerged.



Mrinmoy Bandopadhyay, assistant public prosecutor of Jalpaiguri District Court, stated: “The accused had been absconding since the complaint was filed. Mithu Adhikari came to court and surrendered to the Chief Judicial Magistrate. Judge Edwin Lepcha denied his bail request and ordered him to be held in police custody for three days.” The housewife, a resident of the Maynaguri Police Station area, reported that her relationship with Adhikari had persisted for two years, during which he allegedly promised to marry her. After her husband discovered the affair, he reportedly threatened her life. Additionally, Adhikari is accused of threatening to make an explicit video of her viral.

Subal Chandra Ghosh, officer-in-charge of Maynaguri Police Station, confirmed that following the complaint, a search for the accused was initiated at various locations. “The accused was remanded to police custody upon his surrender today,” Ghosh added.