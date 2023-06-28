Civic volunteer killed by robbers

A civic volunteer was killed by a gang of 10 robbers on Tuesday evening. The robbers were fleeing from the crime scene, a jewellery shop in Malatipur under the Chanchal police station. The robbers took away cash and ornaments of gold and silver, the value of which is yet to be assessed.

The police have started an investigation and detained 3 persons. The body of the deceased civic volunteer, Mominul Hoque, was sent to Malda Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

On 27 June, at about 7:20 pm 10 robbers with their faces covered entered a jewellery shop, named Sen Jewelers and carried out a robbery.

The owner of the shop, Gautam Sen, tried to prevent them and was shot in his leg. Another staff of the shop was also injured. The robbers came there in 4 motorcycles of different makes and colours. The robbers hurled crude bombs when people in the area tried to prevent them from escaping.

The injured owner and his staff are being treated at Chanchal Hospital. They are reported stable.

While the robbers were on their way out, a civic volunteer who was keeping watch in plain clothes gave them a chase. The bike of one of the robbers skid. The robber charged a bomb at the civic volunteer and escaped. Civic volunteer Mominul Haque died on the spot. They left one bag on the road and continued to hurl bombs at the public. One person suffered an injury.

Two bikes have been recovered from Paranpur under the Pukhuria police station. As many as 3 persons have been detained by the police.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, said: “The information of the robbery has been circulated among all police stations and personnel. CCTV footage is being examined and sources have been engaged. Attempts are on to detect the gang and arrest them.”