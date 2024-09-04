Civic volunteer held in assault case in Islampur

Raiganj: A civic volunteer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and her minor daughter, and extorting money from them.



The accused, identified as Md Najmul, was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by the victim at the Islampur Police Station on Monday.

It was reported that the woman lodged a complaint at the police station against this civic volunteer in which she mentioned that he recently assaulted her and her minor daughter. He further threatened her and extorted more than Rs 1 lakh from her.

Dhendup Sherpa, Additional Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District stated: “Based on the complaint by the victim, the civic volunteer was arrested.

He has been produced in the Sub-Divisional Court of Islampur, and we have requested police remand, The case is being closely monitored and properly investigated.”