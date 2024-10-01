Civic volunteer held for ‘molesting woman’

Kolkata: A civic volunteer was arrested for allegedly molesting a college student in Patharpratima of South 24-Parganas.

The accused civic volunteer identified as Amitava Barui was arrested on Saturday.

He was produced at the Kakdwip court on Sunday and has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to sources, the woman is a student of a college in Patharpratima. On Saturday there was a cultural programme which she attended. While the student was returning home, Barui allegedly blocked her way and molested the woman. After returning home, the woman informed her parents about the incident.

Immediately the parents went to the Patharpratima police station and lodged a complaint. Taking prompt action, police registered an FIR and arrested Barui.

The accused reportedly claimed that he had a relation with the woman. But recently a relationship dispute cropped up since the woman stopped communicating with Barui as she did not want to continue the relationship.

Barui also claimed that he tried to talk with the woman by blocking her way.

However, the student’s family members reportedly alleged that the civic volunteer used to disturb her often.