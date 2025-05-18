Civic volunteer falls from running train, dies

Raiganj: In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, a 34-year-old civic volunteer, Rabia Basri, lost her life after falling from a moving train at Raiganj Railway Station in North Dinajpur district. Rabia Basri was a resident of Bamanga village in Raiganj.

According to her husband, Najim Ali: “Rabia had just completed her night duty and was en route to Samsi in Malda district to visit their children residing in a hostel. As she reached the platform, the Howrah-bound Kulik Express had already started moving. In an attempt to board the train, she slipped and fell.”

In another incident Md Farooq (24) died after he fell from his bike on National Highway 34 at Gosaipur in Karandighi and a truck ran over him. He was a resident of Bihar, police said.