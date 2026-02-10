Civic volunteer dies during training at Fulbari Police Camp

Siliguri: Tension prevailed at the 12th Battalion police camp in Fulbari, near Siliguri, following the death of a civic volunteer during a training programme. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Barman, who was posted at the Mathabhanga police station in Cooch Behar district.



According to sources, Barman had arrived at the Fulbari camp to attend a six-day special training programme. He reportedly fell ill on Sunday night while staying at the training camp. Fellow civic volunteers noticed his deteriorating condition and immediately informed the on-duty senior officials. However, they alleged that despite his serious condition, he was not rushed to a hospital on time.

On Monday, anger erupted among the fellow civic volunteers, who staged a protest inside the camp premises, keeping the body there for several hours as a mark of protest. The protesters claimed that the lack of prompt medical attention and inadequate healthcare facilities at the camp led to his death.

There is no ambulance available at the camp, making it difficult to respond swiftly in critical situations. Excessive mental and physical pressure during training may also have contributed to the tragic incident, they said. “There are no proper facilities at the camp. The food quality is very bad. No primary medical facility is available here. Moreover, there is excessive work pressure on us. We demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and strict punishment for those found responsible,” said Tapas Sikder, a protesting civic volunteer.

To prevent the situation from escalating, police forces from the New Jalpaiguri Police station were deployed at the camp. However, no official statement has been issued by the police authorities so far. However, sources stated that he died due to cardiac arrest. An investigation has been initiated.