Civic volunteer brings hope for tribal children through free education

HOOGHLY: In a remarkable initiative, Hiralal, a civic volunteer, has spent the past year creating a free school in a self-built hut to educate underprivileged children from indigenous communities in the Hooghly district. Working at the Natagarh Primary School in the Somra block of Balagarh, he not only manages traffic but also dedicates his mornings to teaching.



Hiralal recognised that many children from tribal backgrounds struggle academically due to a lack of support at home.

To fill this gap, he conducts classes every morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am, before starting his official duties. With a Bachelor’s degree from Balagarh College, Hiralal aims to inspire a love for learning among these children, stating: “I try to spark their interest in studies, as many don’t have the motivation at home.”

On average, 15 to 20 children attend his classes regularly. To motivate them, Hiralal rewards their efforts with chocolates and biscuits after each session. His work has garnered support from both his family and local authorities, including DSP Abhijit Sinha Mahapatra of the Hooghly Rural Police, who commended Hiralal’s commitment as an inspiration to the community.

Hiralal’s initiative demonstrates the profound impact one individual can have with determination and passion. By providing educational opportunities, he is not only transforming the lives of these children but also instilling hope for a brighter future within the entire community.