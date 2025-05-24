MillenniumPost
Bengal

Civic volunteer arrested for extorting several motorists by wearing uniform of constable

BY Team MP24 May 2025 12:58 AM IST
Kolkata: A civic volunteer of Kolkata Police was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly extorting several motorists by wearing the uniform of a constable.

According to sources, on Friday morning a call was received at the Kolkata Police control room in Lalbazar where the caller alleged that a civic volunteer wearing a police constable uniform in drunk condition is extorting money from several vehicle drivers in Kasba area.

Immediately, the Kasba Police Station was informed. After a while cops from the Kasba Police Station reached the spot and found that the civic volunteer who is reportedly posted at Pragati Maidan Police Station was wearing a white uniform and was in an inebriated condition. He was reportedly detained and taken to the police station where a case was registered against him. Later, he was arrested.

Team MP

