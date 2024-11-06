Civic volunteer accused of sexually assaulting housewife

Malda: A civic volunteer has been accused of sexually assaulting a housewife in an area under Habibpur Police Station in Malda. The woman filed a complaint with the police on Saturday but seeing no action taken, she knocked the doors of the Superintendent of Police Malda on Monday. On the other hand, the accused refuted the charges brought against him.

It is alleged that the accused civic volunteer, Manoj Mandal, a resident of Rishipur under the Habibpur Police Station stealthily entered the room of the housewife on Friday and allegedly raped her.

The parents of the woman hearing her cry for help rushed to her room and the accused fled from the spot.

The victim also stated: “After the incident, the family of Mandal attacked us and wounded my father with iron rods for registering the complaint with the police. I have told everything to the SP who has assured me of justice.”

Refuting the allegations, Mandal said: “The matter is a plot to heckle me.

I was in a temple with my wife at that time on Friday. Everything will be clear in the investigation.”

The incident has already sparked a political debate as Ujjwal Dutta, president of North Malda BJP alleged that the police are backing up the rapists by not taking any steps against the accused.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Ashish Kundu said that the police are looking into the matter and none can take law and order into their

own hands.